RECYCLE YOUR CHRISTMAS TREE DEC. 26 THROUGH JAN. 7

Drop off bare trees in Show Low

SHOW LOW, Ariz. (December 4, 2017) – Help the environment and drop off your bare Christmas tree (free of ornaments, wire hooks, lights, tinsel, etc.) for recycling between Dec. 26 and Jan. 7 in the designated area next to the Frontier Fields behind the Navajo County Public Health Services District building at 650 N. 9th Place in Show Low.

This annual recycling event is a partnership between the City of Show Low and Novo Power. The recycled trees will be transported to the Novo Power biomass plant in Snowflake and used as fuel to generate electric power.

The Novo Power biomass plant is a 25-megawatt electrical generation plant located on the former Catalyst Paper Corporation property. The plant began commercial operations in June 2008 and generates power primarily fueled by wood waste from forest thinning projects in the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests. Novo Power is currently selling its electrical power output to Arizona Public Service (APS) and Salt River Project (SRP) under 20-year purchase agreements.