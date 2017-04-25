Red Flag Warning in effect today for northern portions of the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests

Springerville, AZ—April 24, 2017—The National Weather Service has issued a RED FLAG WARNING for today for northern Arizona including portions of the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests due to strong winds and low relative humidity. This Red Flag Warning is in effect today from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. MST.

On a RED FLAG DAY, the following restrictions go into effect during the advisory hours:

Building, maintaining, or attending a fire or campfire. *Propane heating and cooking devices are permissible. Smoking outside a vehicle or a building. Vehicle use off roads or trails. Driving a vehicle without an approved spark arresting device. Operating an internal combustion engine (unless the equipment has an approved spark arresting device AND is in an area completely devoid of vegetation) i.e. chainsaws, generators, hot saws, skidders, and other recreational or industrial equipment. Welding, or operating an acetylene or other torch with an open flame.

The National Weather Service predicts that very windy conditions are expected over the next several days. Visitors to the forests should use extreme caution. For detailed weather information including warnings issued by the National Weather Service, visit www.wrh.noaa.gov/fgz/.

For fire information in Northeastern Arizona visit www.311info.net or dial 311

###