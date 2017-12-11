SHOW LOW AQUATIC CENTER EXTENDS ANNUAL CLOSURE

Pool was scheduled to reopen Monday, Dec. 11

Show Low, AZ (December 7, 2017) – The Show Low Family Aquatic Center has extended its reopening, after being closed for yearly maintenance, to Wednesday, Dec. 13. Unforeseen mechanical issues have caused the delay. The facility, which was scheduled to reopen Monday, Dec. 11, will resume its winter schedule. The City of Show Low apologizes for any inconvenience to its aquatic center patrons. For additional information, call Community Services Director Jay Brimhall at (928) 532-4014.