SHOW LOW LIBRARY MANAGER NAMED TO NATIONAL BOARD

Lisa Lewis is Vice President for ARSL

Show Low, Ariz. (November 28, 2017) – Lisa Lewis, Library Services Manager for Show Low Public Library, has been named Vice President of the Board of Directors for the nationally recognized Association for Rural & Small Libraries (ARSL). Lewis, who has worked in the library field for almost 18 years, joined the City of Show Low in February 2016. ARSL, headquartered in Michigan, provides resources and support to small and rural libraries across the United States to deliver excellent service to their customers. The organization meets its goals by providing continuing education and training, idea exchanges, networking opportunities and advocacy. In 2016, its membership of nearly 900 represented rural and small libraries in 49 states.

“We’re pleased to have Lisa represent the interests of not only Show Low, but all of Arizona’s rural and small libraries. She’s the only representative of the state serving on the 15-member Board,” said Community Services Director Jay Brimhall.

Lewis was previously elected by the ARSL members to serve as Vice President of the Board in 2014, but stepped aside following a change in employment. Lewis will serve as Vice President for the 2017-18 term.