SLUSD to hold a special “mail-in” election on November 7th.

Show Low, AZ – The Show Low Unified School District will be holding a “Vote by Mail” special election on November 7, 2017 to submit a Question for public approval or rejection. This election is by mail-in ballots only, so DO NOT go to a polling place to cast your vote. Instead, your official special election ballot will be mailed to you between October 11th and 23rd. To cast your vote, simply fill out your ballot, place the ballot in the envelope provided, sign the envelope, and drop it in the mail (postage is already paid for). Ballots can also be dropped off at the Navajo County Health Services Building at 600 N. 9th Place in Show Low, or at the Show Low USD #10 District office located at 500 W. Old Linden Road in Show Low. You may also go to the district office and get a replacement ballot if you lose your ballot, make a mistake filling out your ballot, or did not receive a ballot. You may contact the Navajo County Recorder’s office at (928) 524-4192 or 1-800-668-3867 with further questions or concerns. Voting materials cannot be forwarded to a different address from that listed on your voter registration. It is important for the Navajo County Recorder’s Office to have your CURRENT information on file. If you change your name or your residential address, you must re-register to vote by October 9, 2017. To determine whether or not your registration is current, please contact the Navajo County Recorder’s Office at (928) 524-4192 or 1-800-668-3867. In order to vote in the Show Low USD #10 special election, you must be eighteen years of age or older, live within Show Low USD #10 limits, and be registered to vote at least 29 days prior to an election.