SR 77 blasting ends south of Globe, but some restrictions continue

Until June, highway reduced to one lane weekdays 6 a.m.-6 p.m.

PHOENIX – With blasting and daily closures finished along State Route 77 between Globe and Winkelman, the roadway will be reduced to one lane each weekday through early June as crews complete a project to remove overhanging rock, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

A pilot vehicle will guide motorists through the work zone between mileposts 154 and 161, about 15 miles south of Globe, between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. Mondays through Fridays until Friday, June 2. Drivers should plan for delays of up to 20 minutes.

Wrapping up a $3.6 million project to reduce the risk of rocks tumbling onto the highway, crews will be paving and installing guardrails and signage.

Drivers should proceed through the work zone with caution, slow down and watch for construction personnel and equipment.

For the most current information about highway conditions statewide, visit ADOT’s Traveler Information site at az511.gov, follow ADOT on Twitter (@ArizonaDOT) or call 511.