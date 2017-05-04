SR 77 Closed due to fatal car crash

Highway 77 is now open following a fatal car crash earlier this morning. According to the Show Low Police Department there was a fatal car accident near Pintail Lake Road early this morning. Two cars were involved in the accident and police believe that the car traveling northbound on highway 77 toward Snowflake crossed over the center line and collided head-on with another vehicle driving in the southbound lane toward Show Low. The driver of the northbound vehicle was an unidentified male that was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the second vehicle was a female and was taken to Summit Regional Medical Center with unspecified injuries, but police say she was conscious and responsive when they arrived on scene. Police have not released the names of the drivers and when asked if impairment was a factor said that “the crash is under investigation.” We will continue to update this story as the details become available.