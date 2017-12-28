State routes 261, 273 to close for winter Tuesday, Jan. 2

Roads in White Mountains will reopen in the spring

PHOENIX – State routes 261 and 273 in the White Mountains of eastern Arizona will close for the winter on Tuesday, Jan. 2, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation. They are among a handful of routes across the state that close for the winter and reopen in the spring.

State Route 261 will close between milepost 404.9, several miles south of State Route 260, and the SR 273 junction at Crescent Lake.

State Route 273 will close between Sunrise Park and Big Lake. The 4-mile portion of SR 273 between SR 260 and Sunrise Park remains open to provide access to the ski area.

Three other highways have already closed for the winter.

State Route 67 between Jacob Lake (US 89A) and the North Rim of the Grand Canyon National Park.

State Route 473 to Hawley Lake in the White Mountains.

A portion of State Route 366 that leads up Mount Graham near Safford.

Tips on winter driving are available at azdot.gov/KnowSnow.

Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, by calling 511 and through ADOT’s Twitter feed, @ArizonaDOT. When a freeway closure or other major traffic event occurs, our free app available at ADOTAlerts.com will send critical information directly to app users in affected areas – where possible, in advance of alternate routes.