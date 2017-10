SHOW LOW FAMILY AQUATIC CENTER HOSTS UNDERWATER PUMPKIN HUNT

Come enjoy a teen night

Teens, ages 11 to 17 years, can have a splashing good time with friends at the annual Underwater Pumpkin Hunt on Saturday, Oct. 21, from 1 to 3 p.m. at Show Low Family Aquatic Center, 1100 W. Deuce of Clubs. Enjoy the music and have fun hunting underwater for the prize pumpkin. Cost is $3 per person. Call (928) 532-4130 for more information.