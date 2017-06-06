White Mountain Slim Fire

WHITE MOUNTAIN ZONE

TYPE 3 INCIDENT MANAGEMENT TEAM

Chris Johnson, Incident Commander

Daily Update

Slim Fire Information: (928) 351-1231 Media Contact: Manny Cordova

Information Office Hours: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. (928) 351-1231

Incident Email: SlimFire2017@gmail.com

Web: www.fs.usda.gov/asnf

Inciweb: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/5206/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/apachesitgreavesnfs

Twitter: @A_SNFs

Slim Fire

June 5, 2017 at 7:30 am

Location:

Black Mesa Ranger District of the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests

Coconino County, Arizona

Approximately 4 miles north of Forest Lakes near Chevelon Canyon

Start Date: June 02, 2017 Percent contained: 0%

Size: Approximately 700 acres Personnel Assigned: 227

Cause: Lightning Growth Potential: Moderate

Vegetation: Ponderosa pine and mixed conifer with litter and understory

Summary: Fire crews will scout, prepare and burn out along existing roads and dozer lines. Type 1 Helicopters will support crews on the ground at the confluence of Long Tom Canyon and Chevelon Canyon. The operational period objective will focus and work towards fire containment while providing for firefighter safety.

Structures Threatened: None

Resources Assigned: 5 Type 1 Interagency Hot Shot crews, 2 Type 2 Hand Crews, 3 Type 1 Helicopters, 1 Type 2 Helicopter, 1 Type 3 Helicopter, 2 Type 3 Engines, 7 Type 6 Engines, 2 dozers, 3 water tenders, miscellaneous overhead, and 2 air attack aircraft.

Fire Information:

Know Before You Go:

o Northeastern Arizona Public Information System: http://311info.net/ or call 311 or 928.333.3412

o Arizona Fire Restrictions: http://firerestrictions.us/az/

o Fire Restrictions and Red Flag Alerts: http://wildlandfire.az.gov/

o Wildfires Near Me: http://www.wildfiresnearme.wfmrda.com/

Slim Fire

June 6, 2017 at 9:00 am

Location:

§ Black Mesa Ranger District of the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests

§ Coconino County, Arizona

§ 16 miles west of Heber, AZ and 4 miles north of Forest Lakes

Start Date: June 02, 2017 Percent contained: 10%

Size: Approximately 2500 acres Personnel Assigned: 239

Cause: Lightning Growth Potential: Moderate

Vegetation: Ponderosa pine and mixed conifer with litter and understory

Summary: Fire crews will patrol and hold burnouts along existing roads and dozer lines. Continue to utilize air resources at the confluence of Long Tom Canyon and Chevelon Canyon and scout for holding features. The operational period objective will focus and work towards fire containment while providing for firefighter safety.

Structures Threatened: None

Resources Assigned: 5 Type 1 Interagency Hot Shot crews, 2 Type 2 Hand Crews, 4 Type 1 helicopters, 2 Type 3 helicopter, 2 Type 3 Engines, 8 Type 6 Engines, 2 Dozers, 3 Water Tenders, Miscellaneous Overhead, and 2 Air Attack aircraft.

Fire Information:

Know Before You Go:

