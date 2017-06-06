White Mountain Slim Fire

WHITE MOUNTAIN ZONE
TYPE 3 INCIDENT MANAGEMENT TEAM
Chris Johnson, Incident Commander
Daily Update
Slim Fire Information: (928) 351-1231 Media Contact: Manny Cordova
Information Office Hours: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. (928) 351-1231
Incident Email: SlimFire2017@gmail.com
Web: www.fs.usda.gov/asnf
Inciweb: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/5206/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/apachesitgreavesnfs
Twitter: @A_SNFs
Slim Fire
June 5, 2017 at 7:30 am
Location:
- Black Mesa Ranger District of the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests
- Coconino County, Arizona
- Approximately 4 miles north of Forest Lakes near Chevelon Canyon
Start Date: June 02, 2017 Percent contained: 0%
Size: Approximately 700 acres Personnel Assigned: 227
Cause: Lightning Growth Potential: Moderate
Vegetation: Ponderosa pine and mixed conifer with litter and understory
Summary: Fire crews will scout, prepare and burn out along existing roads and dozer lines. Type 1 Helicopters will support crews on the ground at the confluence of Long Tom Canyon and Chevelon Canyon. The operational period objective will focus and work towards fire containment while providing for firefighter safety.
Structures Threatened: None
Resources Assigned: 5 Type 1 Interagency Hot Shot crews, 2 Type 2 Hand Crews, 3 Type 1 Helicopters, 1 Type 2 Helicopter, 1 Type 3 Helicopter, 2 Type 3 Engines, 7 Type 6 Engines, 2 dozers, 3 water tenders, miscellaneous overhead, and 2 air attack aircraft.
Fire Information:
Know Before You Go:
o Northeastern Arizona Public Information System: http://311info.net/ or call 311 or 928.333.3412
o Arizona Fire Restrictions: http://firerestrictions.us/az/
o Fire Restrictions and Red Flag Alerts: http://wildlandfire.az.gov/
o Wildfires Near Me: http://www.wildfiresnearme.wfmrda.com/
Slim Fire
June 6, 2017 at 9:00 am
Location:
§ Black Mesa Ranger District of the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests
§ Coconino County, Arizona
§ 16 miles west of Heber, AZ and 4 miles north of Forest Lakes
Start Date: June 02, 2017 Percent contained: 10%
Size: Approximately 2500 acres Personnel Assigned: 239
Cause: Lightning Growth Potential: Moderate
Vegetation: Ponderosa pine and mixed conifer with litter and understory
Summary: Fire crews will patrol and hold burnouts along existing roads and dozer lines. Continue to utilize air resources at the confluence of Long Tom Canyon and Chevelon Canyon and scout for holding features. The operational period objective will focus and work towards fire containment while providing for firefighter safety.
Structures Threatened: None
Resources Assigned: 5 Type 1 Interagency Hot Shot crews, 2 Type 2 Hand Crews, 4 Type 1 helicopters, 2 Type 3 helicopter, 2 Type 3 Engines, 8 Type 6 Engines, 2 Dozers, 3 Water Tenders, Miscellaneous Overhead, and 2 Air Attack aircraft.
Fire Information:
Know Before You Go:
o Northeastern Arizona Public Information System: http://311info.net/ or call 311 or 928.333.3412
o Arizona Fire Restrictions: http://firerestrictions.us/az/
o Fire Restrictions and Red Flag Alerts: http://wildlandfire.az.gov/
o Wildfires Near Me: http://www.wildfiresnearme.wfmrda.com/
