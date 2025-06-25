Little League All-Star Games Start Tomorrow

Arizona Little League District One Tournament Starts This Week Across Northern Arizona

Local teams, including kids from Show Low, Pinetop, Lakeside, Snowflake, Taylor, Eagar, Springerville, St. Johns, Winslow, Holbrook, and White River battle for district glory — Major’s baseball games streamed live on iTalk1067.com

The 2025 Arizona Little League District One Tournament begins this Tuesday, June 24, showcasing Northern Arizona’s top youth baseball and softball teams competing for the district title. The tournament features multiple divisions and games held across Payson, Winslow, Flagstaff, Holbrook, Snowflake, and Saint Johns.

This year’s competition includes thrilling matchups with highlighted appearances by teams from St. Johns, Mountain Pines (Show Low, Pinetop, and Lakeside), Silvercreek (Snowflake and Taylor), Round Valley, Holbrook, and White Mountain Apache (White River), promising exciting baseball and softball action for fans throughout the week.

Opening Matchup Arizona Little League District One Tournament Schedule

🟦 8–10 Baseball

Flagstaff vs. Winslow | June 26, 5:00 PM | Keaton Field, Winslow

Round Valley vs. Silver | June 26, 5:00 PM | Barrow Field, Holbrook

Holbrook vs. White Mountain | June 26, 7:30 PM | Barrow Field, Holbrook

🟧 9–11 Baseball

Saint Johns vs. Page | June 25, 5:00 PM | Torey Lovullo Field, Snowflake

Flagstaff vs. Silver | June 25, 7:30 PM | Torey Lovullo Field, Snowflake

🔴 Majors Baseball

Round Valley vs. White Mountain | June 25, 5:00 PM | Majors Field, Longie Ballejos Park, Saint Johns

Saint Johns vs. Silver | June 25, 7:30 PM | Majors Field, Longie Ballejos Park, Saint Johns

🟢 Intermediate Baseball

Winslow vs. Payson | June 24, 5:30 PM | Rumsey 2 Field, Payson

🟣 Junior Baseball

White Mountain vs. Payson | June 24, 5:00 PM | Field 4, Continental Park, Flagstaff

Winslow vs. Mountain Pines | June 24, 7:30 PM | Field 4, Continental Park, Flagstaff

⚫ Seniors Baseball

Winslow vs. White Mountain | June 24, 4:30 PM | Rumsey 2 Field, Payson

Payson vs. Saint Johns | June 24, 7:00 PM | Rumsey 2 Field, Payson

🟣 8–10 Softball

Round Valley vs. Flagstaff | June 26, 5:00 PM | Softball Field, Winslow

White Mountain vs. Winslow | June 26, 7:30 PM | Softball Field, Winslow

🟠 9–11 Softball

Round Valley vs. Mountain Pines | June 30, 5:00 PM | Blue Ridge Little League Field

🟣 Majors Softball

Silver vs. Page | June 24, 5:00 PM | Continental Park Field 5, Flagstaff

Flagstaff vs. Winslow | June 24, 7:30 PM | Continental Park Field 5, Flagstaff

For a complete and up-to-date tournament schedule, including all brackets and game times, please visit the official site:

Arizona Little League District One Tournament Schedule.

View Live on iTalk1067.com

Many tournament games will be streamed live on iTalk1067.com, delivering play-by-play coverage and exciting highlights right to your radio or online device.

The Arizona Little League District One Tournament is a fantastic opportunity to support young athletes from Saint Johns, Mountain Pines, and the surrounding communities. Whether at the ballpark or streaming via iTalk1067.com, get ready for a week of competitive baseball and softball, hometown pride, and community spirit.

