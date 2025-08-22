Watch 2025 HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL Season Here:

Round Valley Elks vs Seton Catholic Sentinels – LIVE from The Dome in Eagar, AZ

Round Valley Elks vs Seton Catholic Sentinels – Arizona High School Football LIVE

Friday Night Lights return to The Dome in Eagar, Arizona! The Round Valley Elks kick off their 2025 season at home against the Seton Catholic Sentinels, a perennial 4A powerhouse. This 3A vs 4A cross-conference matchup is one of the most exciting season openers in Arizona high school football.

📺 Watch the full live stream below and relive every moment of Elks vs Sentinels! Stay tuned to iTalk Sports for more Arizona high school football coverage all season long.

🏈 Live Stream: Blue Ridge Yellowjackets vs Chinle Wildcats

Welcome to Friday Night Lights in the White Mountains! Tonight, the Blue Ridge Yellowjackets open their 2025 season at home on Paul Moro Field in Lakeside, Arizona, hosting the Chinle Wildcats in a classic 3A Conference showdown.

The Yellowjackets are looking to bounce back after a hot 7-0 start last year that ended in disappointment, while Chinle—athletic and unpredictable—comes ready to spoil the home opener.

📺 Watch the full game live right here and join us for every snap, every hit, and every big play of Arizona High School Football!

