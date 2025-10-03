NAYFL Semifinal: Lobos vs. Blue Ridge Yellowjackets

High-stakes youth football under the pines. The undefeated Blue Ridge Yellowjackets meet the surging Snowflake Lobos in the 2025 NAYFL Semifinals—a rematch with real bite.

Game Preview

Blue Ridge handled Snowflake in the regular season, but this is not the same Lobos squad. Braden Sego is back, and his speed and on-field experience—absent in the first meeting—change the math for Snowflake. He contributed in last week’s playoff win over Snowflake’s other NAYFL team and gives the Lobos a vertical and perimeter threat they were missing.

Expect Blue Ridge to lean on disciplined defense and efficient offense to protect their unbeaten record, while Snowflake looks to play faster, stretch the edges, and force the Jackets to defend the whole field.

What’s Changed Since the First Meeting

Sego Effect: Added burst on offense and special teams; creates spacing and matchup problems.

Added burst on offense and special teams; creates spacing and matchup problems. Confidence & Rhythm: Snowflake’s timing and execution improved through the opener of the playoffs.

Snowflake’s timing and execution improved through the opener of the playoffs. Adjustments: Film from the first matchup gives both staffs a blueprint—execution and in-game tweaks will decide it.

Keys to the Game

Explosive Plays: Can Snowflake create chunk gains with Sego’s speed? Third-Down Defense: Blue Ridge thrives by getting off the field—Snowflake must win in manageable downs. Special Teams: Hidden yards under playoff lights often swing momentum. Turnovers: Short fields are gold in a semifinal—ball security is non-negotiable.

Players to Watch

Snowflake Lobos

Braden Sego – Speed and on-field experience bring a new dimension to the Lobos’ offense.

– Speed and on-field experience bring a new dimension to the Lobos’ offense. Tregan Green (RB) – Hard-nosed runner who can break tackles and wear down defenses.

– Hard-nosed runner who can break tackles and wear down defenses. Jagger Cates (DE) – Edge defender who can disrupt Blue Ridge’s backfield.

– Edge defender who can disrupt Blue Ridge’s backfield. Maddox Wahl (QB/OLB) – Dual-role player who leads the offense at quarterback and contributes defensively at linebacker.

– Dual-role player who leads the offense at quarterback and contributes defensively at linebacker. Jagger Geiger (Slot/OLB) – Versatile threat who impacts both the passing game and the defensive perimeter.

– Versatile threat who impacts both the passing game and the defensive perimeter. Max Kay (MLB) – Anchors the defense in the middle with tackling and leadership.

– Anchors the defense in the middle with tackling and leadership. Adam Reed (Slot/Safety) – Key two-way player who stretches defenses on offense and locks down passing lanes on defense.

Blue Ridge Yellowjackets

River Wermuth (QB/DB) – Leader of the offense and a key defensive back in coverage.

– Leader of the offense and a key defensive back in coverage. Brody Smith (TE/DE) – Reliable tight end target and a force off the edge on defense.

– Reliable tight end target and a force off the edge on defense. Kempton Ries (RB/MLB) – Tough runner and bruising linebacker who sets the tone physically.

– Tough runner and bruising linebacker who sets the tone physically. Oakley Cluff (RB/Safety) – Quick, elusive back with vision who doubles as a ballhawk on defense.

– Quick, elusive back with vision who doubles as a ballhawk on defense. Tre’le Yellow (RB/DB) – Versatile athlete who can break games open on both sides of the ball.

– Versatile athlete who can break games open on both sides of the ball. Robert Bolton (WR) – Deep threat capable of stretching the field and producing explosive plays.

How to Watch

Live Stream: Watch on iTalk1067.com (YouTube player embedded on our site)

(YouTube player embedded on our site) When: Saturday Night, October 4, 2025 – Kickoff 7:00 PM

Quick Info Box

Event: 2025 NAYFL Semifinal

2025 NAYFL Semifinal Matchup: Snowflake Lobos vs. Blue Ridge Yellowjackets

Snowflake Lobos vs. Blue Ridge Yellowjackets Date/Time: Saturday, 10/4/25 • 7:00 PM

Saturday, 10/4/25 • 7:00 PM Watch: iTalk1067.com (live stream embedded)

Comments

comments