Watch 3A State Volleyball Playoffs Here:

#15 Blue Ridge Yellowjackets Ready to Challenge #2 Northwest Christian in 3A State Playoff Opener

The Arizona 3A State Volleyball Playoffs kick off this week, and the opening round features a classic underdog story. The #15-seed Blue Ridge Yellowjackets from Lakeside make the trip to Phoenix to take on the #2-seed Northwest Christian Crusaders, one of the most dominant programs in the 3A ranks this season.

Different Roads to the Same Stage

Northwest Christian (24-6 overall) has been a top-tier team all season long, storming through the regular schedule with experience and balance. The Crusaders’ senior-heavy roster, led by outside hitter Cadence Roberts and middle blocker Addison Desroches, has powered them to a near-perfect record in 3A play.

Blue Ridge (21-18 overall), on the other hand, has battled its way through a tough 3A East schedule to earn its postseason berth. While the Yellowjackets come in as a lower seed, they’ve shown resilience and growth — and they’ll rely on a core of young talent to take the next step.

Led by Two Sophomores and a Junior

What makes this Blue Ridge squad so exciting is its youth. The Yellowjackets are powered by two sophomores and a junior who have already become team leaders:

Noelle Harris (So.) – A rising star with 352 kills on the year, Harris brings quickness, court awareness, and leadership beyond her age. She’s also a defensive force, averaging 2.3 digs per set and helping stabilize the back row.

– A rising star with on the year, Harris brings quickness, court awareness, and leadership beyond her age. She’s also a defensive force, averaging 2.3 digs per set and helping stabilize the back row. Chloe York (So.) – A versatile hitter with 299 kills , York combines power with smart placement and consistency in serve-receive. Her 2.8 digs per set showcase how valuable she is on both sides of the net.

– A versatile hitter with , York combines power with smart placement and consistency in serve-receive. Her showcase how valuable she is on both sides of the net. Makenzie Smith (Jr.) – The 6’1” middle hitter provides a steady presence at the net, adding 250 kills this season while anchoring Blue Ridge’s blocking game and giving the Yellowjackets a true interior weapon.

Experience vs. Youth

For Northwest Christian, this matchup represents the start of another playoff run with championship aspirations. For Blue Ridge, it’s a chance to prove that their next generation of talent is ready now — not someday.

The Crusaders enter as heavy favorites, but the Yellowjackets have shown they can compete with anyone when their young core finds rhythm. If Harris and York continue to shine in the back row and Smith controls the net, Blue Ridge could make this first-round matchup one to remember.

📅 Matchup: #15 Blue Ridge Yellowjackets vs #2 Northwest Christian Crusaders

🏐 Round: First Round – 2025 Arizona 3A State Volleyball Playoffs

📍 Location: Northwest Christian High School, Phoenix, AZ

🎥 Watch Live: Streamed exclusively on YouTube via iTalkSports and iTalk 106.7 FM

#6 Show Low Cougars and #11 Thatcher Eagles Set to Clash in 3A State Volleyball Playoffs

The postseason spotlight shifts to Millennium High School in Goodyear, Arizona, where the #6-seed Show Low Cougars and #11-seed Thatcher Eagles will face off in the first round of the 2025 Arizona 3A State Volleyball Playoffs.

First serve is set for Saturday at 1:00 PM — and fans can catch every moment live on YouTube.com/iTalkSports or listen on iTalk 106.7 FM.

Two Teams with Championship Traditions

Both programs are no strangers to deep playoff runs. The Show Low Cougars (22-12 overall) enter the tournament as one of the most experienced squads in 3A, powered by a senior class that has anchored the program for the past three seasons.

The Thatcher Eagles (18-15 overall) arrive as the #11 seed but have built a reputation as one of the state’s most resilient and fundamentally sound teams. With a balanced attack and gritty defense, Thatcher has all the tools to make life difficult for higher-seeded opponents.

Show Low’s Senior Trio Leads the Way

The Cougars’ front line is stacked with three senior standouts who have fueled their offense all year:

🏐 Jaylee Boyce (Sr.) – 309 kills – Show Low’s go-to scorer, known for her power and composure under pressure.

– – Show Low’s go-to scorer, known for her power and composure under pressure. ⚡ Livi Flake (Sr.) – 225 kills , 147 blocks – a dominant presence at the net and one of 3A’s most impactful blockers.

– , – a dominant presence at the net and one of 3A’s most impactful blockers. 🔥 Sarah Gibbens (Sr.) – 203 kills – a smart, all-around hitter who thrives in tight matches.

Defensively, Avery Ervien (Sr.) continues to set the tone for Show Low’s back row with 553 digs, keeping the Cougars in control during long rallies and defensive scrambles.

Thatcher’s Depth and Balance Make Them Dangerous

The Eagles counter with a roster full of versatile athletes who excel at staying composed in tough moments. Their offense runs through a dynamic senior duo:

💥 Makenzi Lunt (Sr.) – 188 kills – a skilled outside hitter who brings steady scoring and leadership.

– – a skilled outside hitter who brings steady scoring and leadership. 💪 Jocelyn Lunt (Sr.) – 177 kills – a consistent threat who can swing from multiple spots along the front line.

In the middle, Matti Gallett (Jr.) has tallied 55 total blocks, giving Thatcher a defensive edge at the net. Meanwhile, Tyla Bryce (Sr.) anchors the back row with 281 digs, providing the steady defensive play the Eagles need against Show Low’s powerful attack.

A Playoff Matchup Built for Drama

With both teams boasting experienced rosters and strong leadership, this first-round matchup could easily come down to momentum and composure.

Show Low’s senior-heavy lineup makes them a legitimate title contender — but Thatcher’s depth, balance, and postseason grit make them the kind of underdog that no one wants to face.

Fans can expect an intense, emotional battle between two programs that know what it takes to win when the stakes are high.

📅 Matchup: #11 Thatcher Eagles vs. #6 Show Low Cougars

🏐 Round: First Round – 2025 Arizona 3A State Volleyball Playoffs

📍 Location: Millennium High School – Goodyear, Arizona

🕐 Time: Saturday, 1:00 PM

🎥 Watch Live: YouTube.com/iTalkSports

📻 Listen On-Air: iTalk 106.7 FM

3A State Quarterfinals: Snowflake Lobos Face Upset-Minded Thatcher Eagles

The stage is set for the Arizona 3A State Volleyball Quarterfinals at Millennium High School in Goodyear, where the #3-seed Snowflake Lobos will face the #11-seed Thatcher Eagles with a trip to the semifinals on the line.

First serve is scheduled for Saturday at 7:00 PM, with coverage live on YouTube.com/iTalkSports and iTalk 106.7 FM.

Thatcher Riding High After Upset Win

The Thatcher Eagles (19–15 overall) are riding a wave of momentum after pulling off one of the biggest upsets of the tournament earlier today. The Eagles shocked the #6-seed Show Low Cougars in the opening round, using smart defense, aggressive serving, and clutch execution to advance.

Now, just hours later, they’ll take on one of the top programs in 3A — the Snowflake Lobos — in what promises to be a high-energy quarterfinal showdown.

Snowflake Looks Like a Championship Contender

The Snowflake Lobos (27–9 overall) entered the tournament as the #3 seed and immediately showed why they’re viewed as a legitimate state title threat. In their opening-round matchup, the Lobos swept the #14 Seton Catholic Prep Sentinels in straight sets, demonstrating poise, power, and balance across all rotations.

Snowflake’s offense continues to roll behind four standout hitters:

🏐 Bryn Kupfer (Jr.) – 222 kills this season, providing explosive scoring and consistency from the outside.

– this season, providing explosive scoring and consistency from the outside. ⚡ Alyssa Peterson (Sr.) – 198 kills, 286 digs , a six-rotation senior who leads by example.

– , a six-rotation senior who leads by example. 💥 Ryah Denhalter (Sr.) – 174 kills, 80 blocks , a dominant presence at the net who sets the tone defensively.

– , a dominant presence at the net who sets the tone defensively. 🔥 Ranell West (Sr.) – 137 kills, bringing steady production from the middle and key leadership on the floor.

At the net, Denhalter and Mairead Stradling (So.) form one of 3A’s most formidable blocking duos with 163 total blocks combined. In the backcourt, Lucy Lyman (So.) continues to shine with 336 digs, while Peterson helps control the tempo with strong passing and defensive awareness.

Clash of Momentum vs. Experience

This matchup features two teams trending in the right direction — Thatcher coming off an emotional upset victory and Snowflake playing like a seasoned title contender. The Eagles bring hustle and grit, while the Lobos counter with size, experience, and one of the deepest lineups in the state.

With a trip to the semifinals on the line, expect intensity from the first serve to the final point. The Lobos will look to stay focused on their championship goal, but Thatcher’s confidence and momentum make them a dangerous opponent.

📅 Matchup: #11 Thatcher Eagles vs. #3 Snowflake Lobos

🏐 Round: Quarterfinals – 2025 Arizona 3A State Volleyball Playoffs

📍 Location: Millennium High School – Goodyear, Arizona

🕖 Time: Saturday, 7:00 PM

🎥 Watch Live: YouTube.com/iTalkSports

📻 Listen On-Air: iTalk 106.7 FM

