Watch the 2025 NAYFL Championship: Blue Ridge vs St. Johns — The Battle of the Unbeatens

🏈 2025 NAYFL Championship: Blue Ridge vs St. Johns — The Battle of the Unbeatens

The stage is set for an unforgettable finish to the 2025 Northeastern Arizona Youth Football League season.

Two undefeated teams — the Blue Ridge Yellowjackets and the St. Johns Redskins — collide Saturday night at 7:00 PM, with the NAYFL Championship on the line.

Originally scheduled to be played at the Round Valley Dome, the game has been moved to Snowflake High School, which will serve as a neutral site for this long-anticipated matchup.

It’s a battle between two powerhouses that have dominated the league from start to finish — and fittingly, this will be their first meeting of the season.

🟥 The St. Johns Redskins – Power, Speed, and Precision

The Redskins enter the championship as the #1 seed, boasting an offense that has scored more points than any other team in the league.

Their blend of size, speed, and athleticism has overwhelmed opponents all year, and their ability to control the game on both sides of the ball has made them the team to beat.

St. Johns earned the top seed by winning decisively every week — and in matchups against common opponents, their margins of victory have been even larger than Blue Ridge’s.

That has many calling the Redskins the favorite heading into Saturday night.

Key Players – St. Johns Redskins

#13 Shad Hendrickson – Running Back / Outside Linebacker

– Running Back / Outside Linebacker #29 Villian Fenton – Running Back / Middle Linebacker

– Running Back / Middle Linebacker #22 Gatlin Schaeler-Burt – Quarterback / Outside Linebacker

– Quarterback / Outside Linebacker #15 Jace Heap – Tight End / Defensive End

These athletes have been the backbone of the Redskins’ dominant season — capable of breaking big plays on offense and delivering punishing hits on defense.

🟡 The Blue Ridge Yellowjackets – Underdogs With a Championship Mindset

The Blue Ridge Yellowjackets have been nothing short of remarkable in their own right.

Undefeated and determined, they’ve thrived under pressure and pulled off big wins when it mattered most — including a dramatic semifinal victory over Snowflake that came down to the final seconds.

Blue Ridge may come into this game as the #2 seed, but make no mistake — this team has the talent and grit to compete with anyone.

They’ve proven time and again that rankings don’t decide championships — players do.

Key Players – Blue Ridge Yellowjackets

#2 River Wermuth – Quarterback / Defensive Back

– Quarterback / Defensive Back #21 Brody Smith – Tight End / Defensive End

– Tight End / Defensive End #7 Kempton Ries – Running Back / Middle Linebacker

– Running Back / Middle Linebacker #10 Oakley Cluff – Running Back / Safety

– Running Back / Safety #6 Tre’le Yellow – Running Back / Defensive Back

– Running Back / Defensive Back #1 Robert Bolton – Wide Receiver

Each of these players brings something special to the field — leadership, speed, toughness, and playmaking ability that has powered the Jackets through an undefeated season.

🏆 Championship on the Line

Saturday night’s NAYFL Championship promises to be one of the most exciting youth football games of the year.

Both teams are undefeated, both are loaded with talent, and both are playing for something bigger than themselves — a perfect season and a league title.

Whether you’re cheering from the stands in Snowflake or watching from home, you won’t want to miss a single snap.

This is what youth football is all about — heart, teamwork, and the pursuit of greatness.

📺 Watch the game LIVE on iTalk 106.7 Sports

🕖 Kickoff: Saturday, 7:00 PM

📍 Location: Snowflake High School (Neutral Site)

🌐 Stream it right here on iTalk1067.com, or watch on YouTube and Facebook.

#iTalkSports #NAYFL #BlueRidgeYellowjackets #StJohnsRedskins #YouthFootball #WhiteMountainsFootball #NAYFLChampionship #FridayNightLights #AZYouthFootball #ChampionshipGame

