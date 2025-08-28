Stabbing Investigation Underway in Lakeside

Comments

Holbrook, AZ — August 27, 2025The Navajo County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) is actively investigating a stabbing that occurred late Wednesday night in the Lakeside area.At approximately 10:19 p.m., deputies responded to a report of a 22-year-old male who had been stabbed by an unknown suspect in the 1800 block of Juniper Drive. According to officials, the victim encountered the suspect in his own yard, leading to an altercation that resulted in the stabbing.The victim was transported to a medical facility and is currently in stable condition.Authorities describe the suspect as a white male, approximately 6 feet 4 inches tall, with a slender build and a scruffy beard. He was last seen wearing a brown Carhartt-style jean jacket, blue jeans, and yellow leather gloves. The suspect is considered armed and dangerous.Multiple agencies have joined the investigation, including NCSO Patrol and Criminal Investigations, the Navajo County Major Crimes Apprehension Team, Pinetop-Lakeside Police Department, Show Low Police Department, Arizona Department of Public Safety Ranger, and the NCSO Patrol Posse. Crews have been working through the night to follow leads and process the scene.The investigation remains ongoing.Anyone with information about this incident or the suspect’s whereabouts is urged to contact the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office at (928) 524-4050.

