Timber Mesa Fire District Mourns Loss of Two Firefighters in Tragic SR 260 Crash

September 15, 2025 | Show Low, AZThe Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District (TMFMD) is grieving the loss of two of its firefighters who were killed in the line of duty during a head-on collision late Sunday night.On September 14, 2025, just after 10:00 p.m., a TMFMD ambulance was involved in a head-on crash on State Route 260 at milepost 319, between Heber-Overgaard and Show Low. Both firefighters aboard the ambulance, along with the occupant of the other vehicle, died as a result of the collision.The fallen firefighters have been identified as Brenna Kulikowski, 31, and Damon Thompson, 21.Firefighter Kulikowski had served with Timber Mesa for three years. Firefighter Thompson was just 15 days away from marking his first year of service with the district.The identity of the third individual, the occupant of the other vehicle, has not yet been released.In a statement, Timber Mesa Fire and Medical District expressed its deep sorrow and extended its gratitude for the outpouring of support from the community and fellow agencies.“TMFD is very grateful for the community with all the support and love during this trying time. ,” the district said.Support efforts have been led by organizations including the Professional Firefighters of Arizona (PFFA) and the White Mountain Firefighters Association, who have established a donation platform to assist the families and honor the fallen. Which can be made at www.azff.org.The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Arizona Department of Public Safety.TMFMD continues to ask the public and media to respect the privacy of the families and refrain from spreading unverified information. Official updates will be provided as more information becomes available.

