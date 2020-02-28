Hot Topics

Alchesay and St Johns Play In The 2A State Semifinals – Listen Here:

St Johns Redskins Pressures the Ball as the Thatcher Eagles try to bring the ball up the court during the 2020 Girls 2A State Basketball Semifinals.St Johns Redskins Pressures the Ball as the Thatcher Eagles try to bring the ball up the court during the 2020 Girls 2A State Basketball Semifinals.

Posted By: admin February 28, 2020

The Alchesay Falcons entered the 2020 Boys 2A State Basketball Tournament as the #1 seed. And so far have proven that they are deserving of the hype. They have blown out their first two opponents. They beat Cicero Prep 76-35 and Arizona Lutheran 53-36. They will have their work cut out for them though, as they face the #5 Seed Rancho Salano Prep in the semifinals. Listen to the game by clicking the image below: To listen to the Lady Redskins game continue scrolling:

The #10 Lady Redskins prove the AIA rankings wrong by upsetting higher seeds in each of their first Two rounds of the 2020 2A State Play-offs.  They now play for a shot at the title game in the state semifinals against the #3 ranked Thatcher Eagles.  Listen to the game by clicking the image below:

Comments

comments

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE