Alchesay and St Johns Play In The 2A State Semifinals – Listen Here:

The Alchesay Falcons entered the 2020 Boys 2A State Basketball Tournament as the #1 seed. And so far have proven that they are deserving of the hype. They have blown out their first two opponents. They beat Cicero Prep 76-35 and Arizona Lutheran 53-36. They will have their work cut out for them though, as they face the #5 Seed Rancho Salano Prep in the semifinals. Listen to the game by clicking the image below: To listen to the Lady Redskins game continue scrolling:

The #10 Lady Redskins prove the AIA rankings wrong by upsetting higher seeds in each of their first Two rounds of the 2020 2A State Play-offs. They now play for a shot at the title game in the state semifinals against the #3 ranked Thatcher Eagles. Listen to the game by clicking the image below:

