Watch Blue Ridge vs Show Low High School Football Full Game Here:

The #16 Yellowjackets of Blue Ridge High School travel to Show Low to take on the #18 Cougars.

The Cougars have won only two of their first six games this year, but are widely considered to be a dangerous opponent to face in the 3A Conference because of their ability to score quickly and often.

Their only conference loss this season is to the #9 Safford Bulldogs who have a good chance to win the rest of their games and end up the 3A South Region Champions.

The Yellowjackets are coming off an emotional loss to the #1 team in the East – the Snowflake Lobos. The Jackets took the lead late in that game and ended up losing in the final minute after Snowflake drove the length of the field to win 28-21.

In the end you can throw out the win-loss records and rankings, because this is a rivalry game. Expect it to be packed full of big hits and big plays. Staying focused and eliminating turnovers will be key for both teams.

