Watch ODYSSEY VS BLUE RIDGE High School Football Game Here:

The Minitours of Odyssey Institute travel to the campus of Blue Ridge High School to take on the Yellowjackets. This 3A conference matchup features an Odyssey team (0-4) that is looking for its first win. They have been shut out 3 times and have only scored 15 points for the season in the only other game they have played. Blue Ridge, (2-2) on the other hand, has been plagued by injuries and other circumstances that led to a lack of depth and players playing out of position, will look to rebound after a disappointing region loss to rival Snowflake last week. Click the image below to watch the game:

