Hot Topics

Watch ODYSSEY VS BLUE RIDGE High School Football Game Here:

Posted By: admin September 23, 2021

The Minitours of Odyssey Institute travel to the campus of Blue Ridge High School to take on the Yellowjackets. This 3A conference matchup features an Odyssey team (0-4) that is looking for its first win. They have been shut out 3 times and have only scored 15 points for the season in the only other game they have played. Blue Ridge, (2-2) on the other hand, has been plagued by injuries and other circumstances that led to a lack of depth and players playing out of position, will look to rebound after a disappointing region loss to rival Snowflake last week. Click the image below to watch the game:

Comments

comments

SHARE
TWEET
PIN
SHARE