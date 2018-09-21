Watch Round Valley vs Phoenix Christian High School Football Here:

The Elks of Round Valley head to Phoenix Christian High School to take on the Cougars. Watch the full game by clicking the image below:

Both of these teams have a real shot at contending for a state title this year, and this game will be an opportunity to see how they both stack up.

This week Max Preps has Round Valley ranked 4th in the 2A conference and Phoenix Christian ranked 5th. And azcentral.com has Round Valley ranked 2nd and Phoenix Christian ranked 5th.

Regardless of where they are at this point in the season the eyes of the 2A conference will be on this game to get a sense of how the playoffs will go. Both teams have a 3-1 record, and in both cases the single loss has come from schools that play in a higher conference.

Many agree that this game has the potential to be epic!

