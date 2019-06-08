The 2019 High School All-Star softball game will be played at Show Low High School again this year and you can watch both games by clicking the links below. If for some reason you are having trouble with these links look for the games on our facebook Page by clicking here.
Watch the 2019 AZ All-Star Softball Game Here:
The 2019 High School All-Star softball game will be played at Show Low High School again this year and you can watch both games by clicking the links below. If for some reason you are having trouble with these links look for the games on our facebook Page by clicking here.