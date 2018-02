Watch all four Boys 3A State Quarterfinal game by clicking the links below:

Click Below to watch the first game of the Boys 2018 3A State Basketball Quarterfinals:



Click below to watch the 3:45 game between Wickenburg and Chinle:



Click below to watch the 5:15 game between Florence and Winslow:



Click below to watch the 7 pm game between Sabino and Blue Ridge:



Comments

comments