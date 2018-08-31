Watch the Blue Ridge vs St. Johns Game Here:

The 1-1 Yellowjackets of Blue Ridge High School travel to St. Johns to take on the 2-0 Redskins. Click the image below to watch the full game:

The Yellowjackets suffered a disappointing loss to Alchesay last week and look to bounce back against, arguably, one of the toughest teams in 2A this Year. Despite the fact the Blue Ridge is a bigger school, playing in the 3A Conference, they will have there hands full with the Redskins. Blue Ridge has only won 1 out of the last 3 times these teams have matched up.

