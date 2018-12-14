Watch the Round Valley Roundball Tournament Here:

This is the Round Valley Roundball Tournament Watch Page. This three day tournament started with pool play on Thursday December 13th. 26 teams from High Schools as far away as Texas will now compete in a double elimination tournament over the course of the next 2 days. We are bringing you live and on demand coverage of all the games played on court One during the final 2 days. We begin with the Roadrunners of Holbrook High School facing off with the Braves of San Carlos High School. Click the image below to watch the first game. The rest of the games will be posted in order below.

