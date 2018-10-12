Watch The Thatcher vs St. Johns Football Game Here:

The #1 team in Arizona 2A football, the Thatcher Eagles take on the #6 Redskins of St. Johns High School in this 2A Black region game. Watch the full game by clicking the image below:

The Eagles are the only team left in the mighty Black region with out a loss. Round Valley, Morenci, and St. Johns are all 6-1 on the season, but Thatcher has not played Round Valley or St. Johns yet. They will need their best focus and execution of the season if they are going to remain undefeated as they play St. Johns tonight and Round Valley next week.

St. Johns’ only loss this year is to rival Round Valley (54-7) who plays Morenci tonight, and Morenci’s only loss is to Thatcher in the season opener (15-0). Check out these highlights of that game produced by Jon Johnson of Gilaherald.com

