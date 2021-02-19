Watch WINSLOW VS SNOWFLAKE Boys and Girls Basketball Games Here:

The top teams of the East Square off tonight in what has become a bit of a rivalry game. Watch the first place lady Lobos as they take on the visiting Winslow Bulldogs at 6:00 pm. The Boys will follow at 7:30 pm. Click the images below to watch:

The Lady Lobos are 7-0 on the season and know that this may be their toughest challenge so far this season. The Bulldogs who are always scrappy travel to snowflake with a 4-2 record.

The Snowflake Lobo boys are undefeated 7-0 and facing the only other team in the 3A East with an unblemished record. The Winslow Bulldogs are 5-0. This game may very well be the best game of the season. In-fact there are only 2 other teams in the state that have yet to suffer a loss Valley Christian, and Sabino. The Bulldogs will no doubt be the toughest challenge the Lobos have faced this year.

