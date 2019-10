The #6 Lobos of Snowflake High School travel to Show Low to take on the #23 Cougars.

This game is a scary one for Snowflake fans. The Cougar’s Keegan Clark will be back in the lineup tonight and the Lobos will need to avoid overlooking the cougars who have lost 4 straight. With injury’s to multiple key players the return of Clark may not give the Cougars enough to pull out a win but, if the Lobos are looking past the Cougars that could give them the edge they need to execute the upset.

