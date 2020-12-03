Blue Ridge Wins Another 2A State Soccer Championship

The Yellowjackets of Blue Ridge High School win another State Title last night defeating the Chino Valley Cougars 4-0 in the 2A Boys State Championship game at Coronado High School in Scottsdale Arizona. The Jackets scored early in the contest and lead at the half 2-0. They got an early goal in the 2nd half and their final goal came with about 10 minutes left in the game. The Yellowjacket’s defense played extremely well limiting Chino to very few shots on goal. The Jackets also dominated in time of possession.

Comments

comments