St Johns Girls Soccer 2020 2A State Runners-up

The Lady Redskins of St. Johns High School are the 2020 2A State Soccer Runners-up. They advanced to the State Title game with an emotional win over Chino Valley. The Cougars bested the Redskins in the first game of the season 4-1, but the Redskins didn’t let that get to them as they jumped out to a 2-0 first half lead. The Cougars clawed back in the second half and equalled the score forcing double overtime and then a Penalty Kick Shoot-out. It took extra kicks to finally decide the winner but St. John’s Keeper Tynesia Little stopped the final shot to secure the win for the Redskins and a trip to the State Final. In the State Final they faced a herculean task going up against a 2A soccer dynasty Northland Prep Academy. The private school out of Flagstaff, AZ has only lost one game in the last 4 Years. Despite the odds against them the Lady Redskins fought hard and never gave up, but in the end the Spartans were too much to handle delivering a 5-0 loss to the Redskins. The Following are Photos from the State Championship Game:

