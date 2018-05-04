Watch #12 Show Low at #16 Blue Ridge Here; 3A East Region Baseball

The Show Low Cougars and the Blue Ridge Yellow Jackets are in a fight to make the 3A State Play-in Tournament in this 3A East Region rivalry game. With just 7 days left to the regular season every game is going to count as both teams need to remain ranked in the top 24 of 3A to have any hope of making the Play-in. The Cougars, who saw their hopes of an automatic bid into the tournament slip away with a 4-1 loss to Holbrook last week, are now in 3rd place in the region with a (4-3) region record, (7-5) in 3A and (10-5) overall. The Yellowjackets who are currently 5th in the region with a (3-4) region record, a (5-7) conference record and a (6-8) overall record is the underdog in this game, but you can bet the Cougars won’t be taking them lightly. The first time these two teams met was in Show Low at the end of March just over 2 weeks ago and the Cougars rallied in the 5th inning with 6 runs and hung on to win 11-7. This game promises to be an instant classic.

Watch the entire game by clicking below:



Comments

comments