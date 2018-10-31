Watch Fountain Hills vs Snowflake 3A State Football Here:

The #14 Falcons of Fountain Hills High School travel to Snowflake to take on the #3 Lobos. Click the image below to watch the full game:

This is the opening round of the 3A State Playoffs. The Falcons finished second in the 3A Metro East Region with only one region loss to ALA Gilbert North (10-15), and are 5-5 overall. The Lobos are the 2018 3A East Region Champions. They went undefeated in region play and have only suffered a single loss all season – to Ben Franklin (14-8) in the second week.

Snowflake and Fountain Hills have played two common opponents this Year: Payson and Pusch Ridge. The Lobos are 2-0 in those games while the Falcons are 1-1. They lost to Pusch Ridge 27-3. They also barely scraped by the Longhorns with a 13-6 victory, while the Lobos racked up a decisive win over Payson 34-7. The Lobos also have been averaging over 100 yards more per game in total offense than the Longhorns, and are averaging almost 2 touchdowns more per game.

Some key Snowflake players to watch for will be #8 Ethan Ramage, who is averaging 170 passing yards per game, #25 David Brimhall, who leads the team in tackles (averaging 12.6 per game and leading the team in yards per carry at 7.1), and #28 Brigden Turley, who leads the team in rushing yards (averaging almost 73 per game).

Some key players to watch for Fountain Hills include #55 Hafeez Momoh, who is averaging 10.4 tackles per game, #2 Ahmed Momoh who is 2nd in conference with 11 sacks this year (averaging 56.7 rushing yards per game), and the Falcons’ quarterback #12 Bruin Smith who is averaging 65.8 passing yards per game.

Comments

comments