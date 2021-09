The undefeated Falcons of Fountain Hills High School travel to Snowflake to take on the defending 3A State Champion Lobos. The Lobos got off to a disappointing start to their season on the road at Valley Christian. They lost to the Trojans 38-24, but bounced back last week with a 52-0 win over Ganado. The Falcons won their season opener on the road at ALA Ironwood 35-12 and are coming off a win at home over the Sabercats of San Tan Foothills High School 45-13. Click the image below to watch:

Comments

comments