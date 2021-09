The undefeated Elks of Round Valley take their 2-2 record on the road this week to face their rivals. Live from the campus of St Johns Arizona watch the Elks take on the Redskins of St. Johns in this Thursday night Football game. The Elks are a 3A School and the Redskins are in the 2A but, always put up a fight in this historic match up. Click the image below to watch the game:

