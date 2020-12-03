Watch PHOENIX CHRISTIAN VS SNOWFLAKE; 3A State Quarterfinals Here:

Update: We found out today that our competitors “Sports Zone Radio” made a deal with the AIA this Week to take away the opportunity for other radio stations to steam tonight’s game and make it available to the fans for free. Because they have joined the NFHS Network, tonight’s game will only be available to those who are willing to pay for an NFHS subscription. Traditionally the quarterfinals are given to Radio Stations who are willing to pay $500 for the rights to provide free video streaming to fans who can not make the game. Given the our current Covid Situation and tonight’s weather conditions we were hoping to provide this game as a public service, but now will only be allowed to provide audio play-by-play content during the game and video highlights after the game. To listen to tonight’s game please click the image bellow:

The 3A State quarterfinal game between #7 Phoenix Christian and #2 Snowflake:

