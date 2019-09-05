Watch Thatcher vs Show Low High School Football Here:

The, perennial (2A) powerhouse, Eagles of Thatcher High School travel to Show Low to take on the, much improved, (3A) Cougars. Watch the full game by clicking the image below:

Last year the Eagles crushed the Cougars 60 – 6, but Show Low fans will argue that their 2019 Cougars are more focused and more consistent then they have been in recent years.

The Eagles will be trying to rebound from a 54-25 loss to ALA Queen Creek last week, a game that they struggled to defend the QC passing attack in. This wont be as big a concern this week as they play a more run oriented Cougar offense, but make no mistake Show Low is fast and they have a lot weapons. This game will most likely be a fight from start to finish.

