Day one of the 2A State Basketball Tournament starts today and you can watch the Round 1 games below.

This is the 12pm Girls Round 1 game featuring the Falcons of Alchesay High School and the Knights of Gilbert Christian High School:



Here is the 1:30 pm Boys Round 1 Game featuring the #9 Eagles of Thatcher High School and the #8 Lobos of Many Farms High School:



Check back for more games.

