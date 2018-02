Watch the Final 2 Days of the 2A North Region Tournament below.

Here is the 3:00 PM Girls Semifinal game featuring #3 St. Johns vs #2 Alchesay:



Here is the 4:30 Boys Semifinal game featuring #2 Many Farms vs #3 Valley:



Here is the 6:00 PM Girls Semifinal game featuring #4 Many Farms vs #1 Valley:



Here is the 7:30 PM Boys Semifinal game featuring the #4 Hopi vs #1 Alchesay:



