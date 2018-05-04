RATTLESNAKE FIRE ON THE FORT APACHE INDIAN RESERVATION-UPDATED DAILY

Rattlesnake Fire Update, Wednesday, May 2, 2018

Winter Precipitation Blankets Rattlesnake

Location: Southeast of Whiteriver, AZ

Cause: Human caused-under investigation

Percent containment: 82%

Start date: Wednesday 4-11-2018

Size: 26,072 acres

Vegetation: Ponderosa pine and grass understory

Resources: 240 Personnel

Fire activity: Fire behavior was moderate yesterday as crews continued to monitor and patrol containment lines on the western, northern, and southern flanks of the fire. Containment on the Rattlesnake Fire increased considerably as fire lines were tested and successfully held despite high winds. There are a few areas along the eastern side of the fire that are putting up minimal smoke. Remaining fire activity is well within the interior of control lines.

Weather: Snow impacted the fire overnight with accumulations of approximately three inches. Today there is a 40% chance of snow in the area with winds gusts forecast up to 31mph. The cold front that started last evening is expected to bring more precipitation to the area through Thursday.

Safety: Residents are reminded to drive with caution in the fire area due to potential smoke impacts on highway 191, and to be alert for fire traffic.

Road and area closures: Forest Road 25 remains closed along with additional closures on the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests, the San Carlos Apache Reservation, and the White Mountain Apache Reservation. Visit the Rattlesnake Fire Inciweb page for a map and details.

Fire restrictions: The Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests is currently in Stage 1 Fire Restrictions in order to reduce human-caused fires and protect public safety. San Carlos Apache Reservation implemented Stage 2 Fire Restrictions on April 17, 2018. Modified Stage 2 Fire Restrictions continue on the Fort Apache Indian Reservation.

InciWeb https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/5740) – BIA Fort Apache Facebook https://www.facebook.com/BIAFAAFireMgt/ – Stage 1 Fire Restrictions https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/asnf/fire/?cid=fseprd538403 – Arizona Department of Environmental Quality https://www.phoenixvis.net/PPMmain.aspx

Nowhi ni’ nłt’eego anłsih – Take care of our land

Rattlesnake Fire Update, Wednesday, April 25, 2018

Łťiish bitseghál kó bighą nagoďíi

Burnout Activities Turn the Corner at Highway 191

Location: Southeast of Whiteriver, AZ Cause: Human Caused-under investigation Percent containment: 32% Start date: Wednesday, April 11, 2018 Size: 21,513 acres Vegetation: Ponderosa pine and grass understory Resources: Approximately 524 personnel

Fire activity: On Tuesday burnout operations were completed along Forest Road 25 and the section of control line adjacent to Highway 191. Stands of mixed conifer are burning with greater intensity due to dry and locally windy weather conditions. The fire burned into a mixed conifer stand adjacent to Forest Road 25 causing spot fires across the control line. Crews continue working the spot fires to contain them. Fire managers plan on continuing burnout operations for the Rattlesnake Fire removing ground fuels adjacent to the control lines. Initial attack resources remain at the ready for immediate response.

Safety: ADOT personnel are in position to implement safety measures if the highway is affected by smoke and fire. Expected fire activities adjacent to Highway 191 and smoke from burnout operations have increased traffic congestion and reduced visibility. For public and firefighter safety motorists will be escorted on Highway 191 from Hannagan Meadows to the north and Stray Horse to the south for approximately 8 miles.

Weather: Warming trends continue to bring higher daytime temps, dryer relative humidity and light winds from the west. Up slope winds in the afternoon may increase fire activity. We expect smoke to drift to the east then potentially shift and settle into Eagle Creek, Blue River and San Francisco upper Gila River valleys overnight. Valley smoke should lift by 9a.m.

Values: Resource advisors deployed on the Rattlesnake Fire are identifying values at risk so that firefighters can employ tactics to reduce impacts to threatened and endangered species and their habitat due to fire suppression activities.

Road and Area Closures: Closures are in place on the San Carlos Apache Reservation, White Mountain Apache Reservation and the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests. They are being adjusted based on fire activity. Visit the Rattlesnake Fire Inciweb page for details.

Fire Restrictions: Monday the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests entered into Stage 1 Fire Restrictions in order to reduce human-caused fires and protect public safety. San Carlos Apache Reservation implemented Stage 2 Fire Restrictions on April 17, 2018. Modified Stage 2 Fire Restrictions continue on the Fort Apache Indian Reservation.

InciWeb https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/5740) – BIA Fort Apache Facebook https://www.facebook.com/BIAFAAFireMgt/ – Stage 1 Fire Restrictions https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/asnf/fire/?cid=fseprd538403 – Arizona Department of Environmental Quality https://www.phoenixvis.net/PPMmain.aspx

Nowhi ni’ nłt’eego anłsih – Take care of our land

Rattlesnake Fire Update, Tuesday, April 24, 2018 Burnout Activities Increase Smoke Visibility Location: Southeast of Whiteriver, AZ Cause: Human Caused-under investigation Percent containment: 25% Start date: Wednesday, April 11, 2018 Size: 19,049 acres Vegetation: Ponderosa pine and grass understory Resources: Approximately 544 personnel Fire activity: The Rattlesnake Fire put up more smoke today due to tactical ground firing operations and planned aerial ignitions that helped to consume unburned fuels and strengthen control lines. Firefighters plan on completing the last mile or so of firing along the edge of Road 25 east to the junction with Highway191. When weather and operational progress dictate, tactical firing operations will continue from Highway 191 west along the southern edge of the Bear Wallow Wilderness to join up with firefighters burning out coming from the west. Fire crews supporting the firing operation worked to secure the edge of their control lines and mopped up hot spots. Mop up and fire line suppression repair will continue over the next several days. Initial attack resources remain at the ready for immediate response. Safety: Motorists should be prepared again for possible delays due to pilot cars and/or a temporary road closure as firefighters conduct burnout operations along Forest Road 25 and the 309 Trail up to Highway 191. Timing of the firing operations, scheduled for early this morning, will be dictated by safety, weather, and operational progress. ADOT personnel are in position to implement safety measures if and when the highway is affected by smoke and fire. Checkpoints will be located at Hannagan Meadow to the north and Stray Horse to the south on Highway 191. Weather: A warming trend continues to bring higher daytime temps, dryer relative humidity and light winds from the west. No significant wind events are forecast for the next several days. We expect smoke to drift to the east then shift and settle into Eagle Creek, Blue River and San Francisco upper Gila River valleys overnight. On Tuesday valley smoke should lift out by 9a.m., and drift to the east throughout the day then shift and settle to the south. The heaviest smoke impacts will peak from 3-5p.m. over the next few days on highway 191 between mile markers 226 north to 245, visibility could be limited to 1.5 miles. Values: Resource advisors deployed on the Rattlesnake Fire are identifying values at risk so that firefighters can employ tactics to reduce impacts to threatened and endangered species and their habitat because of fire suppression activities. Closures: Closures are in place on the San Carlos Apache Reservation, White Mountain Apache Reservation and the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests. Visit the Rattlesnake Fire Inciweb page for details. Restrictions: Monday the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests entered into Stage 1 Fire Restrictions in order to reduce human-caused fires and protect public safety. San Carlos Apache Reservation implemented Stage 2 Fire Restrictions on April 17, 2018. Modified Stage 2 Fire Restrictions continue on the Fort Apache Indian Reservation. InciWeb https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/5740) - BIA Fort Apache Facebook https://www.facebook.com/BIAFAAFireMgt/ - Stage 1 Fire Restrictions https://www.fs.usda.gov/detail/asnf/fire/?cid=fseprd538403 - Arizona Department of Environmental Quality https://www.phoenixvis.net/PPMmain.aspx Rattlesnake Fire Update, Friday, April 20, 2018 Containment Increases Despite High Winds Location: Southeast of Whiteriver, AZ Cause: Human Caused-under investigation Percent containment: 20% Start date: Wednesday, April 11, 2018 Size: 12,797 acres Vegetation: Ponderosa pine and grass understory Resources: Approximately 456 personnel Public Meeting: There was a community meeting in Alpine last night at the Alpine Community Center where concerned citizens gathered to hear updates from agency leaders and the fire team, and it was well attended. Fire activity: There is no updated acreage due to the windy conditions yesterday that prevented the infrared flight overnight. There was minimal growth on the southwest and southeastern flanks, and was comprised of low intensity ground fire and small clumps of trees burning. The fire did not make any more advances towards the communities of Alpine, Nutrioso or Round Valley, or cross any containment lines to the north. Active fire continued on the eastern edge near the 25 road, and on the northeast side of Reno lookout. Significant progress was made on fire line construction to the south along the Bear Wallow Wilderness boundary. Fire crews are tentatively planning a burnout operation, when weather conditions permit, to tie fire control lines into highway 191, east of the Rattlesnake fire. This potential may result in a temporary closure of highway 191, however, the public will be given notice of detour route(s) and road information will be posted on all of the fire information websites, social media and roadside signs. Values & Objectives: Rattlesnake Fire suppression objectives include the completion of fire line around the entire perimeter, however all fire actions are assessed in relation to protecting values and minimizing impacts on cultural resources, wildlife, wilderness, watersheds, recreation areas, and natural resources. Safety: Forest visitors are reminded to use caution when traveling along highway 191 and surrounding forest roads as smoke may reduce visibility in the area. There is also a large amount of emergency vehicle traffic in the vicinity of the fire, so please proceed with caution when traveling in the area. Weather: The Red Flag Warning that was issued yesterday has expired and the weather outlook is predicting a dramatic change over the next few days. Today’s forecast is calling for much cooler daytime highs in the upper forties to low fifties, with lighter winds out of the west and relative humidity in the 35-45% range. This evening there is a 20% chance of precipitation, some of which may be in the form of snow. The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality monitor is up and running at the Alpine Fire Station, and air quality information can be found at https://www.phoenixvis.net/PPMmain.aspx. Closures: Closures are in place on the San Carlos Apache Reservation, White Mountain Apache Reservation and the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests. Visit the Rattlesnake Fire Inciweb page for details. Restrictions: San Carlos Apache Reservation implemented Stage 2 Fire Restrictions on April 17, 2018. Modified Stage 2 Fire Restrictions continue on the Fort Apache Indian Reservation. Campfires will Rattlesnake Fire Update, Thursday, April 19, 2018 Containment increases as weather cooperates Location: Southeast of Whiteriver, AZ Cause: Human Caused-under investigation Percent containment: 15% Start date: Wednesday, April 11, 2018 Size: 12,797 acres Vegetation: Ponderosa pine and grass understory Resources: Approximately 408 personnel Public Meeting: There will be a community meeting in Alpine tonight, April 19, 2018, at 6:00 pm at the Alpine Community Center, located at 12 County Road 2061, Alpine, AZ 85920. Fire activity: The majority of new growth on the Rattlesnake Fire occurred within the interior of the fire and to the south and southeast portions of the fire where aerial retardant drops were used yesterday to slow the spread. Despite additional acreage, the fire has not advanced towards the communities of Alpine, Nutrioso or Round Valley, or crossed any containment lines to the north and east. One of the primary areas of concern today is the fire advancement on the northeast side of Reno lookout. Crews will continue to work south while scouting potential fire line on the southeast and southwest sides to keep the fire within the area previously burned by the Wallow Fire. Fire crews are tentatively planning a burnout operation, when weather conditions permit, to tie fire control lines into highway 191, east of the Rattlesnake fire. This potential may result in a temporary closure of highway 191, however, the public will be given notice of detour route(s) and road information will be posted on all of the fire information websites and social media. Safety: Forest visitors are reminded to use caution when traveling along highway 191 and surrounding forest roads as smoke may reduce visibility in the area, and there is increased emergency vehicle traffic. Weather: The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for today April 19 for portions of eastern Arizona due to strong winds and low relative humidity, and smoke may impact the community of Alpine today. The Arizona Department of Environmental Quality placed an air quality monitor at the Alpine Fire Station yesterday, and it is currently operational. Air quality information can be found at https://www.phoenixvis.net/PPMmain.aspx. Closures: Closures are in place on the San Carlos Apache Reservation, White Mountain Apache Reservation and the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests. Visit the Rattlesnake Fire Inciweb page for details. Restrictions: San Carlos Apache Reservation implemented Stage 2 Fire Restrictions on April 17, 2018. Modified Stage 2 Fire Restrictions continue on the Fort Apache Indian Reservation. Campfires will NOT be allowed during the hours of 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and debris burning is prohibited until further notice. InciWeb page (https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/5740) BIA Fort Apache Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/BIAFAAFireMgt/) Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/apachesitgreavesnfs) Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests Twitter page (https://twitter.com/A_SNFs) Rattlesnake Fire Update, Wednesday, April 18, 2018 Crews make progress despite winds Location: Southeast of Whiteriver, AZ Cause: Human Caused-under investigation Percent containment: 5% Start date: Wednesday, April 11, 2018 Size: 11,339 acres Vegetation: Ponderosa pine and grass understory Resources: Approximately 276 personnel Public Meeting: There will be a community meeting in Alpine on Thursday night, April 19, 2018, at 6:00 pm, which be held at the Alpine Community Center, located at 12 County Road 2061, Alpine, AZ 85920. Location: The Rattlesnake Fire is located approximately 43 miles southeast of Whiteriver, 20 miles southwest of Alpine, and over 50 miles northwest of San Carlos, burning on the Fort Apache Indian Reservation, San Carlos Indian Reservation and the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests. The Rattlesnake Fire was mapped from the air for the first time Tuesday night, which provided a more accurate determination of the fire size. This mapping shows an increase of over 4,500 acres, not all of which occurred on Tuesday. There are areas inside the fire that have not burned. The fire grew on the south and southwest, on the San Carlos Indian Reservation and the Bear Wallow Wilderness on the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests. The fire is approximately one mile northwest of Arkie Canyon on the San Carlos Indian Reservation and two miles north of Helen Canyon in the Bear Wallow Wilderness. The northern edge of the fire remains south of Forest Road 25, burning within the old Wallow Fire scar. Fire crews are improving Forest Road 25 along the northeast side of the fire and are improving line on Forest Road 8341 to Gobble Point. They will continue working south on Forest Road 8154 to Reno Lookout, and are also scouting potential fire line on the southeast and southwest sides of the Rattlesnake Fire to keep the fire within the area previously burned by the Wallow Fire. The fire is burning in the canyons souths of Forest Road 25, and prevailing winds are pushing smoke toward Alpine and surrounding communities northeast of the fire. Closures: Closures are in place on the San Carlos Indian Reservation, White Mountain Apace Reservation and the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests. Visit the Rattlesnake Fire Inciweb page for details. Restrictions: San Carlos Indian Reservation implemented Stage 2 Fire Restrictions on April 17, 2018. Modified Stage 2 Fire Restrictions continue on the Fort Apache Indian Reservation. Campfires will NOT be allowed during the hours of 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and debris burning is prohibited until further notice. InciWeb page (https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/5740) BIA Fort Apache Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/BIAFAAFireMgt/) Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/apachesitgreavesnfs) Rattlesnake Fire April 16, 2018 Firefighters watching weather predictions Location: Southeast of Whiteriver, AZ Cause: Human Caused-under investigation Percent containment: 3% Start date: Wednesday, April 11, 2018 Size: 5,719 acres (1600 Sunday night) Vegetation: Ponderosa pine and grass understory Resources: Approximately 260 personnel Location: The Rattlesnake Fire continues to burn southeast of Whiteriver, Arizona, on the Fort Apache and San Carlos Apache Indian Reservations and the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests. Southwest Area Incident Management Team 5 is now managing the Rattlesnake Fire. A Red Flag Warning has been issued for Northern Arizona from 11:00 am to 11:00 pm Monday. The warning was issued for high winds, low humidity and high fire danger. A second storm will bring increasing winds later in the week. These two storms may limit the ability to utilize air tankers and helicopters, and cause dead standing snags to fall over which is a safety concern for firefighters working in the area. The amount of moisture in the grasses and logs are at record lows. These conditions are historically seen during June, causing fire managers to carefully assess where to place fire crews as the storms pass through the area. Crews have been working to secure line up through the Black River corridor, building a “catchers mitt” of containment line along Forest Road 25I. Firefighting resources are also being mobilized to the southeast side of the fire, where they will begin improving fire lines used during the Wallow Fire. Closures: The closure order on the Alpine Ranger District of the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest has been expanded to include all of the Bear Wallow Wilderness and areas south and west of Forest Road 25. Several roads on the Fort Apache Indian Reservation within the boundary of the Rattlesnake Fire will be closed: The Y79 road at the Y40 Junction and the 25F road at the Y40 junction. Please drive carefully and turn on headlights if traveling on the Y40 road. Restrictions: Modified Stage 2 Fire Restrictions continue on the Fort Apache Indian Reservation. Campfires will NOT be allowed during the hours of 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and debris burning is prohibited until further notice. Anyone having information regarding how the Rattlesnake Fire started is asked to contact WE-TIP at 1-800-47ARSON (1- 800-472-7766). InciWeb page (https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/5740) BIA Fort Apache Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/BIAFAAFireMgt/) Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/apachesitgreavesnfs) Rattlesnake Fire April 15, 2018 Sunday Update 4:00 pm Location: Southeast of Whiteriver, AZ Cause: Human Caused-under investigation Percent containment: 3% Start date: Wednesday, April 11, 2018 Size: 2,644 acres Vegetation: Ponderosa pine and grass understory Resources: Approximately 200 personnel Location: The Rattlesnake Fire is burning southeast of Whiteriver, Arizona, and covers three jurisdictions; Fort Apache Indian Reservation, San Carlos Apache Indian Reservation and Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest. Jeff Andrews Type 2 Incident Management Team will assume command of the fire at 6:00 pm, Sunday, April 15, 2018. In the past 24 hours, the fire backed slowly down towards the Black River and Bear Wallow Creek. Other areas of the fire saw minimal growth. No new growth was observed on the Fort Apache Reservation. Today, fire crews are conducting burnout operations along Forest Road 25I towards Forest Road 25 just east of the Black River. Aerial water bucket drops will continue if needed to support firefighting efforts. Additional fire resources are expected over the next several days. Closures: A closure order is now in effect for parts of the Alpine Ranger District on the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests due to the Rattlesnake Fire. This order has been put in place for the protection of public health and safety. Several roads on the Fort Apache Indian Reservation within the boundary of the Rattlesnake Fire will be closed: The Y79 road at the Y40 Junction and the 25F road at the Y40 junction. The public is asked to drive carefully and turn on their headlights if traveling on the Y40 road. Restrictions: Modified Stage 2 Fire Restrictions are in effect on the Fort Apache Indian Reservation. Campfires will NOT be allowed during the hours of 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and debris burning will be prohibited until further notice. Anyone having information regarding how the Rattlesnake Fire started is asked to contact WE-TIP at 1-800-47ARSON (1- 800-472-7766). April 14, 2018

Location: Southeast of Whiteriver Start date: Wednesday, April 11, 2018 Cause: Human caused/Under investigation Size: 2,644 acres Vegetation: Ponderosa pine and grass understory Percent contained: 0% Resources Assigned: Approximately 199 personnel The Rattlesnake fire covers three jurisdictions; Fort Apache Indian Reservation, San Carlos Apache Indian Reservation and Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest. Jeff Andrew’s Type 2 Incident Management Team will assume command of the fire on Sunday, April 15, 2018 at 0600 PM. Most of the fire growth yesterday was on the Apache-Sitreaves National Forest, Alpine District and San Carlos Apache Reservation. No fire growth has occurred on the Fort Apache Reservation side. Fire crews are conducting burnout operations ahead of the fire on the north side. Today was the first day the fire received air support. The south perimeter of the fire has entered into the Bear Wallow Wilderness. A closure order is now in effect for parts of the Alpine Ranger District on the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests due to the Rattlesnake Fire. This order has been put in place for the protection of public health and safety. Several roads within the boundary of the Rattlesnake Fire will be closed: The Y79 road at the Y40 Junction and the 25F road at the Y40 junction. The public is asked to drive carefully and turn on their headlights if traveling on the Y40 road. Modified Stage 2 Fire Restrictions are in effect on the Fort Apache Indian Reservation. Campfires will NOT be allowed during the hours of 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and debris burning will be prohibited until further notice. Anyone having information regarding the Rattlesnake Fire contact WE-TIP at 1-800-47ARSON (1-800-472-7766).

April 13, 2018

Location: Southeast of Whiteriver Start date: Wednesday, April 11, 2018 Cause: Unknown/Under investigation Vegetation: Ponderosa pine and grass understory Size: Approximately 760 acres (Fort Apache Indian Reservation: 600 acres, Apache-Sitgreaves NF/ San Carlos Indian Reservation: 160 acres) Resources Assigned: Approximately 158 personnel Percent Containment: 0% Firefighters are still working to contain the Rattlesnake fire and strategy for the incident is full suppression. Yesterday, strong winds made containment progress slow. Fire crews completed control lines in the southwest section of the fire, securing it off of Rattlesnake point. Aircraft was grounded due to high winds. A spot fire was established on San Carlos Agency side of Black River in an isolated area. Today, Crews will continue to prepare control lines along the north flank of the fire. Firefighters will construct indirect lines in the western flank of the fire. The high winds will continue to hamper containment progress. A Red Flag warning is in effect from noon to 9:00 pm this evening. Today the winds will shift and will be coming from the north and northwest and pushing the fire in a south and southwesterly direction. Several roads within the boundary of the Rattlesnake Fire will be closed: The Y79 road at the Y40 Junction and the 25F road at the Y40 junction. The public is asked to drive carefully and turn on their headlights if traveling on the Y40 road. Modified Stage 2 Fire Restrictions are in effect on the Fort Apache Indian Reservation. Campfires will NOT be allowed during the hours of 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. and debris burning will be prohibited until further notice. Anyone having information regarding the Rattlesnake Fire contact WE-TIP at 1-800-47ARSON (1-800-472-7766). Official incident information will be posted online at the Rattlesnake Fire InciWeb page (https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/5740) and BIA Fort Apache Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/BIAFAAFireMgt/).

April 12, 2018 Location: Southeast of Whiteriver Start date: Wednesday, April 11, 2018 Cause: Unknown/Under investigation Vegetation: Ponderosa pine and grass understory Size: Approximately 400 acres (385 acres of Fort Apache and 75 acres on ASNF) Resources Assigned: 4 Type 1 Hotshot Crews, Cibecue Fuels Crew, Fort Apache Fuels Crew, 3 Water Tenders, 1 dozer, 2 Type 6 Engines, 1 Type 3 Helicopter and misc. overhead. Summary: The Rattlesnake Fire was discovered around 1:30 pm this afternoon, April 11, 2018 and is currently estimated to be 165 acres. The fire is located about 20 miles southeast of Whiteriver in a remote location east of Rattlesnake point. No structures are threatened. The fire is burning just south of a previously prescribed burn area and moving towards the Apache Sitgreaves National Forest boundary. The cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation. Chris Johnson’s White Mountain Zone Type 3 Team will assume command of the Rattlesnake fire at 6:00 PM this evening. Last night, fire crews conducted burnout operations in the northwest corner of the fire. The fire held within the maverick burn block and the Wallow Fire area. The fire is moving in a northeast direction and backing into the canyon towards the Black River. Fire crews are working on two slop overs, in the southwest fire perimeter and the eastern flank. Today;s weather forecast calls for red flag conditions from noon to 7:00 p.m. Campfires and debris burning will not be permitted during red flag conditions. In addition Industrial Contractors within the boundaries of the Reservation will be shut down. Anyone having information regarding the Rattlesnake Fire contact WE-TIP at 1-800-47ARSON (1-800-472-7766). Resources on the fire include 2 Type 6 Engines, Air Attack, Fort Apache Hotshots, and Cibecue Fuels. A type 3 team is on order along with additional resources.

