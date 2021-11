The #2 Lobos of Snowflake High School take on the #3 Knights of Valley Christian High School in the 2021 3A State Football Semifinals. The Lobos’ only loss this year was when they played Valley Christian in the first game of the season. The Lobos will try to avenge that season opening loss and advance to the State Championship game to defend their State title from last year. Click the image below to listen to the game:

