Watch the 2018 Arizona State High School Softball All-Star Games Here

The 2018 High School Softball All-Star game is being played at Show Low High School again this year. The games are scheduled for Saturday June, 2nd at 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm. The games will feature this year’s top senior softball players in Divisions 1A, 2A, and 3A from around the state of Arizona.

This year’s participants playing for the North team are: from Show Low High School- Lauren Clark, Haley Housley, Megan Reidhead, Autumn Cody, and Shy Wheeler, from Winslow – Morgan Thomas, from Holbrook – Kallee Reidhead, Destany Begay, Carla Plumb, and MaKenzi Thompson, from Round Valley – Lauren Morris, and Mylea McBride, from Hayden – Brandi Lopez, and Jaden Gonzalez, from Tuba City – Tori Fulton, from Benson – Hope Adams, and Emmerae Wilson, and from San Manuel – Clarissa Lizarraga.

This year’s participants playing for the South team are: from Morenci – Shaunee Seballos, Alexis Gregory, Destiny Apodaca, and Audre Castillo, from Wilcox – Syrena Granado, and Hope Lee, from Bourgade Catholic – Emme Macial, Mallory McDowell, Rachel Hammons, Alexia Flores, and Daisy Hernandez, from Safford – Andrea Rios, Frankee DeLaCruz, and Celica Kalajda, from Northwest Christian – Makayla VanMetre, and Cheyenne Bair, from Santa Cruz – Madison Murray and from Thatcher – Kimberly Bejarano.

To watch game 1 click the image below:



To watch game 2 click the image below:



Comments

comments